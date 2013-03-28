Producer/rapper Scoop Deville & Hellfyre Club rapper Rheteric Ramirez join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to discuss the history of latin contributions to Hip-Hop. They start off by talking about several Latin Hip-Hop pioneers such as DJ Disco Wiz, Prince Whipper Whip, The Mean Machine, and Prince Markie Dee of The Fat Boys. Then they explore the West Coast Latin rap boom by talking about Mellow Man Ace, Julio G, Kid Frost, Cypress Hill, Psycho Realm, MC BLVD, and A Lighter Shade of Brown. Next they bridge the gap between the West Coast & East Coast by talking about Delinquent Habits, Big Pun, The Beatnuts, Fat Joe, and N.O.R.E. Finally, they make their way down South as they talk about Baby Bash, Chingo Bling, and South Park Mexican. Plus, we’re treated to some tracks by Scoop & Rheteric.
Don’t Call This Latin Rap Ft. Scoop Deville & Rheteric Ramirez
Producer/rapper Scoop Deville & Hellfyre Club…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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