Episode 48 -- The Ratchet World of Ty$

LA rapper, singer, producer Ty Dolla $ign joins Jeff & Nocando to talk about his single “Paranoid,” being compared to Nate Dogg, working with Juicy J, his dad being in the all time great Funk band Lakeside, J Dilla being his favorite producer, and writing/producing “Toot It and Boot It.” Plus, Nocando responds to an Earwolf forum commenter, Jeff tells us about being stood up by Nicki Minaj, and we hear a shot from an overseas listener. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, Ty Dolla $ign’s latest mixtape “Beach House 2” at http://www.datpiff.com/Ty-Dolla-ign-Beach-House-2-mixtape.494390.html, and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes