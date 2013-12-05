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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 53: Homecoming (The Return) Ft. Problem And Bad Lucc
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Episode 53: Homecoming (The Return) Ft. Problem And Bad Lucc

After a six week hiatus in which Jeff and Nocando…
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After a six week hiatus in which Jeff and Nocando were imprisoned in an third-rate Malaysian jail cell, Shots Fired has returned with 25 percent more references to friendship bracelets. For our first episode in our new home, The Cosmic Zoo Studios, we welcomed Problem and Bad Lucc of Diamond Lane Entertainment. Topics covered included sampling Young Bleed on their hit single, "Like Whaat," how Problem got his start writing for Snoop Dogg, rapping about Molly, and the pros and cons of staying independent. Jeff and Nocando also discuss Kanye's recent binge of insanely quotable interviews, Jay-Z and Beyonce's decision to go vegan, and why Weedology may be an inaccurate science.

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