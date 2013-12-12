For their second episode in the Cosmic Zoo, Nocando & Jeff welcomed the Far East Movement ("Like a G6," "Girls on the Dance Floor.") They discussed the viral origins of their #1 hit, their roots in the underground K-Town music world, the first time they met Riff Raff, what it's like to be huge in Slovakia, and their new EP with Kurupt, "Murder was the Bass." In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss the time that Eric Andre made an audience member drink Kreayshawn's breast milk, the return of Kobe, and the Death of Nelson Mandela (and why Jay Z should have picked a better song than "Young Forever" to dedicate to him).
Episode 54: The Far Eastie Boys ft. The Far East Movement
For their second episode in the Cosmic Zoo, Nocan…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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