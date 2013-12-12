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Episode 54: The Far Eastie Boys ft. The Far East Movement
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Episode 54: The Far Eastie Boys ft. The Far East Movement

For their second episode in the Cosmic Zoo, Nocan…
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For their second episode in the Cosmic Zoo, Nocando & Jeff welcomed the Far East Movement ("Like a G6," "Girls on the Dance Floor.") They discussed the viral origins of their #1 hit, their roots in the underground K-Town music world, the first time they met Riff Raff, what it's like to be huge in Slovakia, and their new EP with Kurupt, "Murder was the Bass." In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss the time that Eric Andre made an audience member drink Kreayshawn's breast milk, the return of Kobe, and the Death of Nelson Mandela (and why Jay Z should have picked a better song than "Young Forever" to dedicate to him).

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