Episode 55: Hellfyred ft. Busdriver & Milo

Nocando and Jeff welcome back Busdriver and Milo for a very special Hellfyre Club episode in honor of the release of "Dorner Vs. Tookie." They talk about the rise of light-skinned rappers, assess Future and Rich Homie Quan, discuss the making of Hellfyre's compilation record, and record their highs and lows of 2013. In addition, Jeff and Nocando discuss the recent revelations surrounding R. Kelly's sex scandals, Future, Drake and Juicy J's "Shit Remix," and Wale's phone call freak-out to Complex Magazine. You can download "Dorner Vs. Tookie" here: http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com/album/dorner-vs-tookie Recorded at the Cosmic Zoo Studio in Atwater Village.
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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