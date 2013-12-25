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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 56: Shots Fired Merry Christmas Brrr (And The Top Rap Songs of 2013)
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Episode 56: Shots Fired Merry Christmas Brrr (And The Top Rap Songs of 2013)

For the last episode of the year, Nocando and Jef…
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For the last episode of the year, Nocando and Jeff do a "Holiday Themed" episode. Sadly, no Christmas Trees are smoked nor is any Lean Nog sipped. But there is seasonal discussion including Christmas as a Jew, weird family interactions and hater uncles. They also run down the Top 50 songs of the year -- with tracks from Kevin Gates, Chance the Rapper, Migos, Nas, Tyler and Earl, IAMSU! & Juvenile.

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