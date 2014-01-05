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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 57: It's Always Sunny On Shots Fired Ft. Zilla Rocca, Curly Castro & Prem Rock
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Episode 57: It's Always Sunny On Shots Fired Ft. Zilla Rocca, Curly Castro & Prem Rock

For their latest episode of errant gunfire, Nocan…
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For their latest episode of errant gunfire, Nocando and Jeff welcome Zilla Rocca, Curly Castro, and Prem Rock for a discussion on Philadelphia hip-hop, noir-rap, their "otherground collective" and the occasional reggaeton digression. In addition, Nocando and Jeff talk about what they did for New Year's and pour out a little hummus for James Avery of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and Benjamin Curtis of The Secret Machines. Recorded at the Cosmic Zoo Studio in Atwater Village.

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