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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 58: The Truth is Out There: Conspiracy Theories Fired ft Open Mike Eagle & Quelle Chris
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Episode 58: The Truth is Out There: Conspiracy Theories Fired ft Open Mike Eagle & Quelle Chris

In which Jeff and Nocando welcome back Quelle Chr…
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POW MAG

In which Jeff and Nocando welcome back Quelle Chris and Open Mike Eagle to discuss a wide range of conspiracy theories include the Illuminati, lizard people, aliens, aliens eating pizza, who shot 2Pac and Biggie, the CIA spreading crack, and who shot JFK (probably 2Pac). In addition, they ramble about yoga and fistfights, the Lakers ongoing futility and the enduring longevity of African Dad. Recorded at the Cosmic Zoo Studio in Atwater Village.

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