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Episode 59: An Afternoon with El-Producto (El-P)
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Episode 59: An Afternoon with El-Producto (El-P)

Nocando and Jeff welcome El-P to the Cosmic Zoo. …
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Nocando and Jeff welcome El-P to the Cosmic Zoo. Over the course of a one hour conversation they discuss pop stars, running an indie-rap label, the greatness of Bell Biv Devoe, his Run the Jewels partnership with Killer Mike, the early years of Company Flow, and more.

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