Nocando and Jeff welcome El-P to the Cosmic Zoo. Over the course of a one hour conversation they discuss pop stars, running an indie-rap label, the greatness of Bell Biv Devoe, his Run the Jewels partnership with Killer Mike, the early years of Company Flow, and more.
Episode 59: An Afternoon with El-Producto (El-P)
Nocando and Jeff welcome El-P to the Cosmic Zoo. …
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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