For this week's episode, Nocando and Jeff welcome Isaiah Rashad, the newest member of LA's Top Dawg Entertainment. They discuss Tennessee rap, the glory years of No Limit, how he got signed to TDE, and his debut EP, "Cilvia" (due out Jan. 28). In addition, Nocando and Jeff run down the list of Grammy nominees and outline their respective fear of a post-Grammy world ruled by the Macklemoors. Recorded at the Cosmic Zoo Studio in Atwater Village.
Episode 60: TDE From Tennessee -- Isaiah Rashad
For this week's episode, Nocando and Jeff welcome…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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