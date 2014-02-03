Dam-Funk makes a return trip to the Cosmic Zoo to talk modern funk, the story behind his new "7 Days of Funk" album with Snoop Dogg (Snoopzilla), social media, independent music, and the idea of stardom. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss the Grammy's and what it's like to live in a world post-Macklemoorish takeover.
Episode 61: The Maestro of Modern Funk -- Dam-Funk
Dam-Funk makes a return trip to the Cosmic Zoo to…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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