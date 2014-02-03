POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 61: The Maestro of Modern Funk -- Dam-Funk
0:00
-1:26:24

Episode 61: The Maestro of Modern Funk -- Dam-Funk

Dam-Funk makes a return trip to the Cosmic Zoo to…
POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

Dam-Funk makes a return trip to the Cosmic Zoo to talk modern funk, the story behind his new "7 Days of Funk" album with Snoop Dogg (Snoopzilla), social media, independent music, and the idea of stardom. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss the Grammy's and what it's like to live in a world post-Macklemoorish takeover.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture