San Francisco turntablist legend, DJ Qbert steps into the Cosmic Zoo to discuss aliens, the Illuminati, trips to the porn store with a young Kool Keith, and the evolution of his career. Tune in for stories about his early years working with Mixmaster Mike, the formation of the Invisibl Skratch Piklz, and his classic "Wave Twisters" movie/album. In addition, Nocando and Jeff talk about attending an Action Bronson show, pogs, and why DMX should not have fought George Zimmerman. You can contribute to the Kickstarter for Qbert's new album here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thudrumble/dj-qbert-extraterrestria-new-album-pre-order
Episode 62 Cooking From Scratch -- DJ Qbert
San Francisco turntablist legend, DJ Qbert steps …
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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