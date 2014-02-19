For the latest Shots Fired, Mibbs of Pac Div visits the Cosmic Zoo to talk about his new solo music, how the Antelope Valley shaped Pac Div, dealing with the major label shuffle, and coming up in the LA rap scene circa 08-09. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss cures for scurvy, "The College Dropout" at 10 years, and the Hellfyre Club Tour. You can listen to Mibbs latest tunes here: https://soundcloud.com/mibbsoe Be sure to go see Hellfyre Club on tour now. Dates here: http://www.songkick.com/artists/7621129-hellfyre-club
Episode 63 Over Everything Ft. Mibbs Of Pac Div
For the latest Shots Fired, Mibbs of Pac Div visi…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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