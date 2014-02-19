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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 63 Over Everything Ft. Mibbs Of Pac Div
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Episode 63 Over Everything Ft. Mibbs Of Pac Div

For the latest Shots Fired, Mibbs of Pac Div visi…
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For the latest Shots Fired, Mibbs of Pac Div visits the Cosmic Zoo to talk about his new solo music, how the Antelope Valley shaped Pac Div, dealing with the major label shuffle, and coming up in the LA rap scene circa 08-09. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss cures for scurvy, "The College Dropout" at 10 years, and the Hellfyre Club Tour. You can listen to Mibbs latest tunes here: https://soundcloud.com/mibbsoe Be sure to go see Hellfyre Club on tour now. Dates here: http://www.songkick.com/artists/7621129-hellfyre-club

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