In which House Shoes and Quelle make return visits to the Cosmic Zoo to discuss pro wrestling, Mexican strip clubs, pop music, Detroit techno, selling out, DJ Khaled, and of course rap music. In addition, Nocando calls from the road to give an update on the Hellfyre Club tour and Jeff discusses his displeasure with the new Socialist NBA Slam Dunk format. You can listen to music from House Shoes' Street Corner Music here: https://soundcloud.com/houseshoes You can listen to Quelle Chris here: http://quellechris.bandcamp.com/ Catch Hellfyre Club on Tour Now: http://mikeeaglestinks.tumblr.com/post/76027764873/dvttour-buy-a-presale-ticket-and-get-the-deleted
Episode 64 Fuck Time W House Shoes & Quelle Chris
In which House Shoes and Quelle make return visit…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes