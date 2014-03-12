Episode 65 Pusher Men Ft. Audio Push

Interscope's Audio Push enter the Cosmic Zoo to talk to Jeff and Nocando about their career evolution from their jerkin' days to recording with Lil Wayne on his tour bus last summer. In between, Oktane and Price talk about the highs and lows of the industry: how they dealt with label turmoil, re-ignited their career on Hit Boy's HS87 imprint, and why they have the Inland Empire on lock. In addition, Nocando calls Jeff from the road for an impromptu banter about Mexican food and the release of Lil Boosie. You can listen to Audio Push's "Come as You Are" mixtape here: http://www.datpiff.com/Audio-Push-Come-As-You-Are-mixtape.529033.html Catch Hellfyre Club on tour and at SXSW this weekend. Dates and times here: http://hellfyreclub.tumblr.com/post/79295075819
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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