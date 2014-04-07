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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 66 The Jimmy The Burnout Episode Ft. Daddy Kev
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Episode 66 The Jimmy The Burnout Episode Ft. Daddy Kev

After a brief hiatus, Shots Fired is back for its…
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After a brief hiatus, Shots Fired is back for its Burnout Episode. Daddy Kev, co-founder of Low End Theory and founder of Alpha Pup, joins Nocando and Jeff to discuss Nocando's career and new record. Jeff interviews Nocando about his battle years, his early love of B-Legit and Yukmouth of Luniz, and his evolution as an artist. In addition, they discuss new albums from YG, Vince Staples, and MadGibbs, the gospel of Suga Free, and Benzino getting shot. Go purchase "Jimmy the Burnout" so Nocando can purchase a Bentley with Naruto's face emblazoned on it. https://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com/album/jimmy-the-burnout Recorded at the Cosmic Zoo Studio in Atwater Village.

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