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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 67: It's Not About a Salary ft. Open Mike Eagle & D.C. Pierson
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Episode 67: It's Not About a Salary ft. Open Mike Eagle & D.C. Pierson

Jeff and Nocando welcome Open Mike Eagle and auth…
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Jeff and Nocando welcome Open Mike Eagle and author/comedian D.C. Pierson for one of the most candid and real episodes of Shots Fired. They discuss the struggle of making it as a creative person from the depressed lows to drunken highs. They discuss what American culture values in an artist and the absurdity of the Internet world. It's funnier than it sounds. In addition, Nocando and Jeff talk about Outkast at Coachella among other random banter. Recorded at the Cosmic Zoo Studio in Atwater Village.

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