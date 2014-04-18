Jeff and Nocando welcome Open Mike Eagle and author/comedian D.C. Pierson for one of the most candid and real episodes of Shots Fired. They discuss the struggle of making it as a creative person from the depressed lows to drunken highs. They discuss what American culture values in an artist and the absurdity of the Internet world. It's funnier than it sounds. In addition, Nocando and Jeff talk about Outkast at Coachella among other random banter. Recorded at the Cosmic Zoo Studio in Atwater Village.
Episode 67: It's Not About a Salary ft. Open Mike Eagle & D.C. Pierson
Jeff and Nocando welcome Open Mike Eagle and auth…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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