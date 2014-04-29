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Episode 68: Shamans & Furries ft. Meg Myers & Dr. Rosen Rosen
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Episode 68: Shamans & Furries ft. Meg Myers & Dr. Rosen Rosen

In which Meg Myers and producer/podcaster Dr. Ros…
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In which Meg Myers and producer/podcaster Dr. Rosen Rosen ("Totally Laime") enter the Cosmic Zoo to discuss everything from life in Tennessee to signing to Atlantic Records, to furries and shamans. Other topics tackled include the impact of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" and random Halloween costumes. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss Nocando's short career as a wrestler, veganism, punching old people on airplanes, and hipsters who heart hip hop. You can and should listen to Meg Myers' music here: https://soundcloud.com/meginthedark Nocando's "Jimmy the Burnout" is still in stores: https://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com/album/jimmy-the-burnout Never trust shamans.

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