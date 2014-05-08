Episode 69: So It Goes Ft. Ratking

The New York rap trio Ratking (Wiki, Hak, & Sporting Life) run up through the Cosmic Zoo shortly after their Coachella performance. They discuss their excellent new XL album, "So It Goes," taking inspiration from grime, Big Pun, and Dipset, the Eminem comparisons, Kurt Vonnegut, and how New York factors into their aesthetic. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss the Donald Sterling saga, why rappers are getting seizures all of a sudden, and the XXL Freshmen Cover. You can buy "So It Goes" here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/so-it-goes/id811237362 Nocando's "Jimmy the Burnout" is still live: https://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com/album/jimmy-the-burnout
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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