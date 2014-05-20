Episode 70: Radio Heads Ft. The Baka Boyz

For the 70th episode, LA hip-hop radio legends, The Baka Boyz rolled through the Cosmic Zoo to tell stories about their roots as DJs in Bakersfield, hosting the first-ever live hip-hop mix show on Power 106, Latin rap, and producing for Volume 10, Yo-Yo, and The Whooliganz. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss the Solange Vs. Jay Tae Bo elevator fiasco of 2014. Follow The Baka Boyz on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/TheBakaboyz
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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