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Episode 70: Radio Heads Ft. The Baka Boyz
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Episode 70: Radio Heads Ft. The Baka Boyz

For the 70th episode, LA hip-hop radio legends, T…
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For the 70th episode, LA hip-hop radio legends, The Baka Boyz rolled through the Cosmic Zoo to tell stories about their roots as DJs in Bakersfield, hosting the first-ever live hip-hop mix show on Power 106, Latin rap, and producing for Volume 10, Yo-Yo, and The Whooliganz. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss the Solange Vs. Jay Tae Bo elevator fiasco of 2014. Follow The Baka Boyz on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/TheBakaboyz

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