POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 71 Bay Bridged Ft. Clyde Carson
0:00
-1:23:15

Episode 71 Bay Bridged Ft. Clyde Carson

Oakland's Clyde Carson ("Slow Down)" steps into t…
POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

Oakland's Clyde Carson ("Slow Down)" steps into the Cosmic Zoo to discuss everything from the early days of hyphy and his come up with The Team, to gambling, his favorite Playboy playmate, car culture, and living in LA. In addition, Nocando and Jeff (and intro guest, LA Weekly Music Editor Ben Westhoff) discuss Aguas Frescas, "Street Fighter 2," Macklemore's possibly anti-Semitic incident, and Weezer's "Pinkerton." You can purchase Clyde Carson's "Playboy EP" here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/playboy/id820519680

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture