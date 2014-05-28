Episode 71 Bay Bridged Ft. Clyde Carson

Oakland's Clyde Carson ("Slow Down)" steps into the Cosmic Zoo to discuss everything from the early days of hyphy and his come up with The Team, to gambling, his favorite Playboy playmate, car culture, and living in LA. In addition, Nocando and Jeff (and intro guest, LA Weekly Music Editor Ben Westhoff) discuss Aguas Frescas, "Street Fighter 2," Macklemore's possibly anti-Semitic incident, and Weezer's "Pinkerton." You can purchase Clyde Carson's "Playboy EP" here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/playboy/id820519680
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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