Episode 72: The History Of Jin

After several years spent becoming a household name in Hong Kong, Jin is back on U.S. soil and a guest in the Cosmic Zoo. The first Asian-American rapper to ever release a major label solo record waxes philosophical about growing up in Florida, the fleeting nature of fame, his legendary wins on BET's Freestyle Friday's, working with Kanye West, his time on Ruff Ryders, battle rapping, and what he's learning in the process. Amounted together, it makes for one of the most insightful and interesting episodes of Shots Fired yet. In addition, Nocando and Jeff talk about Apple's purchase of Beats by Dre and the T.I and Floyd Mayweather feud. You can make a pledge to support Jin's new album, "14:59" here: http://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/mcjin?utm_campaign=project7921&utm_medium=post_pledge_share&utm_source=twitter
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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