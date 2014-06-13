In advance of this weekend's inaugural Low End Theory Festival, all five residents of the world-renowned beat mecca gather for their first-ever interview together. In turns, Daddy Kev, Gaslamp Killer, Nobody, D-Styles, and Nocando tell stories about the genesis of Low End Theory, the beat scene sound, back-stories behind appearances from Odd Future and Thom Yorke, plans for the club's future, and much more. Recorded at the Cosmic Zoo Studio in Atwater Village.
Episode 73: The Low End Theory ft. Daddy Kev, The Gaslamp Killer, Nobody & D-Styles
In advance of this weekend's inaugural Low End Th…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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