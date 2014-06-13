POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 73: The Low End Theory ft. Daddy Kev, The Gaslamp Killer, Nobody & D-Styles
0:00
-1:13:19

Episode 73: The Low End Theory ft. Daddy Kev, The Gaslamp Killer, Nobody & D-Styles

In advance of this weekend's inaugural Low End Th…
POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

In advance of this weekend's inaugural Low End Theory Festival, all five residents of the world-renowned beat mecca gather for their first-ever interview together. In turns, Daddy Kev, Gaslamp Killer, Nobody, D-Styles, and Nocando tell stories about the genesis of Low End Theory, the beat scene sound, back-stories behind appearances from Odd Future and Thom Yorke, plans for the club's future, and much more. Recorded at the Cosmic Zoo Studio in Atwater Village.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture