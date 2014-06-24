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Episode 74: Respect The Architect Ft. Blueprint
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Episode 74: Respect The Architect Ft. Blueprint

The venerable Ohio architect, Blueprint steps int…
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The venerable Ohio architect, Blueprint steps into the Cosmic Zoo to tell stories about the early days of Columbus hip-hop with Camu Tao, RJD2 and MhZ, computer programming, the travails of running an independent label, and his artistic evolution from The Greenhouse Effect and Soul Position to his solo career. In addition, Jeff and Nocando talk about hookahs, Tyga, and Tyga's new album executive-produced by Kanye (that Jeff somehow heard). Purchase Blueprint's latest album, "Respect the Architect" and other music here: http://printmatic.net

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