The venerable Ohio architect, Blueprint steps into the Cosmic Zoo to tell stories about the early days of Columbus hip-hop with Camu Tao, RJD2 and MhZ, computer programming, the travails of running an independent label, and his artistic evolution from The Greenhouse Effect and Soul Position to his solo career. In addition, Jeff and Nocando talk about hookahs, Tyga, and Tyga's new album executive-produced by Kanye (that Jeff somehow heard). Purchase Blueprint's latest album, "Respect the Architect" and other music here: http://printmatic.net
Episode 74: Respect The Architect Ft. Blueprint
The venerable Ohio architect, Blueprint steps int…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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