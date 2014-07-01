Episode 75: Only That Real Ft. IAMSU!

Richmond's own IAMSU! heads down Interstate 5 to make his second appearance in the Cosmic Zoo. The co-founder of the HBK Crew talks about basketball, the based God, buying weed brownies in Berkeley, Bay Rap, and of course, his new album, "Sincerely Yours." In addition, Nocando and Jeff talk about line dancing, Bar-Mitzvah's and the saga of Shia Labeouf. You can purchase "Sincerely Yours" here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/sincerely-yours-bonus-track/id861195068
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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