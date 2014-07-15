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Episode 76: Front Desks To Rap Checks Ft. Chanel West Coast
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Episode 76: Front Desks To Rap Checks Ft. Chanel West Coast

In which Chanel West Coast (https://twitter.com/c…
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In which Chanel West Coast (https://twitter.com/chanelwestcoast) comes to the Cosmic Zoo to discuss being a white female rapper growing up in the Valley, signing to Young Money, working with Lil Wayne and French Montana, starring on Rob Dyrdek's "Fantasy Factory" and "Ridiculousness," the ins and outs of Instagram, and much more. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss the growing rupture in Maybach Music and the Instagram/Twitter feud between Wale and Meek Mill.

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