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Episode 77: The Personal Journalist -- Sage Francis
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Episode 77: The Personal Journalist -- Sage Francis

In which Sage Francis takes a break from his "Cop…
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In which Sage Francis takes a break from his "Copper Gone" tour to come to the Cosmic Zoo and discuss everything from his early years discovering rap in Providence, RI, to Scribble Jam and Slam Poetry, running an independent label (Strange Famous) and various personal and professional trials that have shaped his two-decade career. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss the Yung Lean phenomenon, ballet and what kind of weed they bought as teenagers. You can purchase Sage Francis' new "Copper Gone" album here: http://www.strangefamousrecords.com/news/sage-francis-copper-gone/

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