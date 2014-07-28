In which Sage Francis takes a break from his "Copper Gone" tour to come to the Cosmic Zoo and discuss everything from his early years discovering rap in Providence, RI, to Scribble Jam and Slam Poetry, running an independent label (Strange Famous) and various personal and professional trials that have shaped his two-decade career. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss the Yung Lean phenomenon, ballet and what kind of weed they bought as teenagers. You can purchase Sage Francis' new "Copper Gone" album here: http://www.strangefamousrecords.com/news/sage-francis-copper-gone/
Episode 77: The Personal Journalist -- Sage Francis
In which Sage Francis takes a break from his "Cop…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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