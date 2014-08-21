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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 78: Dark Comedy With Open Mike Eagle
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Episode 78: Dark Comedy With Open Mike Eagle

The art-rap baron Open Mike Eagle made a return v…
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The art-rap baron Open Mike Eagle made a return visit to the Cosmic Zoo around the time of the release of his excellent new album "Dark Comedy." We talked about racism in the South, our inability to understand soccer, popular rap, unpopular rap, funny rap, not funny rap, the art of comedy, and esoteric 90s sitcoms. (Interview starts at the 26:00 minute mark). In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss EDM and their recent experiences attending Jay Z and Beyonce's "On the Run" and Eminem and Rihanna's "The Monster" tours. You can purchase "Dark Comedy" here: http://mellomusicgroup.bandcamp.com/album/dark-comedy Follow Shots Fired on Instagram here: http://instagram.com/shotsfiredpodcast Subscribe to the Shots Fired YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbd7VXWPG13AbTiL8BSV5jg

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