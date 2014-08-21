The art-rap baron Open Mike Eagle made a return visit to the Cosmic Zoo around the time of the release of his excellent new album "Dark Comedy." We talked about racism in the South, our inability to understand soccer, popular rap, unpopular rap, funny rap, not funny rap, the art of comedy, and esoteric 90s sitcoms. (Interview starts at the 26:00 minute mark). In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss EDM and their recent experiences attending Jay Z and Beyonce's "On the Run" and Eminem and Rihanna's "The Monster" tours. You can purchase "Dark Comedy" here: http://mellomusicgroup.bandcamp.com/album/dark-comedy Follow Shots Fired on Instagram here: http://instagram.com/shotsfiredpodcast Subscribe to the Shots Fired YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbd7VXWPG13AbTiL8BSV5jg
Episode 78: Dark Comedy With Open Mike Eagle
The art-rap baron Open Mike Eagle made a return v…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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