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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 79 Liner Note Celebrity -- Dawaun Parker
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Episode 79 Liner Note Celebrity -- Dawaun Parker

One of the most versatile and impressive producer…
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One of the most versatile and impressive producers of the last decade, Dawaun Parker, entered the Cosmic Zoo to discuss working with Dr. Dre, producing for Eminem, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Phil Beaudreau; attending the Berklee School of Music, Providence hip-hop and much more. He even drops a little knowledge about the status of "Detox." Interview starts at the 37:00 minute mark. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss Ferguson and racism, KCon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Taylor Swift. Listen to Dawaun Parker's Music: https://soundcloud.com/d-park Follow him on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DawaunParker Come see a live episode of Shots Fired in Minneapolis on Friday, Sept. 12 for the Greenroom Magazine Release Party. Ft. guests Dam-Funk, Open Mike Eagle, and P.O.S. (http://greenroommagazine.com/lifestyle/issue-003-release-party/) Subscribe to the Shots Fired YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbd7VXWPG13AbTiL8BSV5jg

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