Thanks to the mighty squad at Greenroom Magazine, Shots Fired took a trip out to the Twin Cities to do a live podcast with P.O.S., Open Mike Eagle, and Dam-Funk. The episode covers everything from the Minneapolis sound of Prince to the underground movements of Rhymesayers and Doomtree -- it circles back to LA to cover the origins of Hellfyre Club and the broader world surrounding Dam-Funk's Funkmosphere. There are stories about day jobs, the difficulties and benefits of running indie labels, and the artist's different ways in which they to try influence and motivate people. This is one that won't want to miss unless you were there, in which case, carry on. You can check out Greenroom Magazine here: http://greenroommagazine.com/ Listen to Dam-Funk: https://soundcloud.com/damfunk Listen to P.O.S. http://www.doomtree.net/p-o-s/ Listen to Open Mike Eagle: https://soundcloud.com/open-mike-eagle
Episode 81: Live From Minnesota Ft. Dam-Funk, P.O.S, And Open Mike Eagle
Thanks to the mighty squad at Greenroom Magazine,…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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