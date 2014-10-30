Episode 82: Perfect Hair With Busdriver

For his third appearance on Shots Fired, Nocando and Jeff welcome back Busdriver, the LA art rap impresario, perfect hair icon, and Hellfyre Club Secretary of State. Topics discussed include: Iggy Azalea's whiteness, regional rap vis a vis Young Thug and Kevin Gates, Busdriver's long-standing ties to the LA bass music scene, the early days of Project Blowed, Barack Obama, Hellfyre Club, the meaning of "perfect hair" and his new album with the same title. In addition, Nocando and Jeff (finally) discuss Kendrick Lamar's "i." They are not fans. Recorded at the Cosmic Zoo Studio in Atwater Village. Buy Busdriver's "Perfect Hair": https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/perfect-hair-bonus-track-version/id889170746 Subscribe to Shots Fired YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCbd7VXWPG13AbTiL8BSV5jg Follow Shots Fired Instagram: instagram.com/shotsfiredpodcast
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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