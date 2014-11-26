Episode 83: Souls Of Mischief

After a brief hiatus, Shots Fired returns with the legendary Souls of Mischief crew. They talk about Oakland, the roots of Hieroglyphics and their Hiero Imperium imprint, their stylistic evolution and their new collaborative album with Adrian Younge, "There is Only Now." Plus, much more. (Interview starts at the 30 minute mark) In addition, Nocando and Jeff catch up about the latter's trip to Lil Wayne's island mansion in Miami and Ferguson. Buy: Souls of Mischief & Adrian Younge's - "There is Only Only Now" https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/there-is-only-now-deluxe/id890335149 Recorded at the Cosmic Zoo Studios in Atwater Village
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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