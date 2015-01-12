Episode 84: (Part I)- The Return For 2015

After a nearly two-month break which Nocando and Jeff spent embroiled a hot air balloon contest around the world (separate balloons), the Shots Firedians are back with a two-part episode. Yes, a 2-part episode. Think of it as like a very special "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but with more Carlton dancing. In this hour-long mini-episode, Jeff and Nocando catch up and talk about their holidays, Nocando's recent tour, Utah strip clubs, snitching, cops, and the movies -- including "Inherent Vice" and "Birdman." There's more but you probably should just listen.
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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