POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 84: (Part I)- The Return For 2015
0:00
-56:53

Episode 84: (Part I)- The Return For 2015

After a nearly two-month break which Nocando and …
POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

After a nearly two-month break which Nocando and Jeff spent embroiled a hot air balloon contest around the world (separate balloons), the Shots Firedians are back with a two-part episode. Yes, a 2-part episode. Think of it as like a very special "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but with more Carlton dancing. In this hour-long mini-episode, Jeff and Nocando catch up and talk about their holidays, Nocando's recent tour, Utah strip clubs, snitching, cops, and the movies -- including "Inherent Vice" and "Birdman." There's more but you probably should just listen.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture