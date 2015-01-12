Shortly before the year ended, The Bug (Kevin Martin) stopped by the Cosmic Zoo amidst his U.S. tour for his latest stellar album, "Angels & Devils." Over the last two decades, Martin has cut one of the most singular and innovative paths in electronic music, grime, and UK hip-hop. If none of that makes any sense to you: think the British analogue to El-P. During this one-hour interview, he talks to Nocando and Jeff about moving to Berlin, contemporary music culture, the time he almost worked with M.I.A., his love of The Weeknd, and other great stories and insight from his legendary career. Listen to The Bug: https://soundcloud.com/ninja-tune/sets/the-bug-angels-devils-tracks Follow The Bug on Twitter (https://twitter.com/thebugzoo) Purchase "Angels & Devils:" https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/angels-devils/id888302987
Episode 84 (Part II): Kevin Martin (The Bug)
Shortly before the year ended, The Bug (Kevin Mar…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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