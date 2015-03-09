The Shots Fired squad return to the Cosmic Zoo for an episode with Martin Kierszenbaum, Chairman of Cherrytree Records, Senior VP of A&R at Interscope, and the producer known as Cherry Cherry Boom Boom. The episode covers the twists and turns of Kierszenbaum's career from the Michigan rap duo Maroon (http://www.fresherthanthis.com/maroon_current.html) to his work as A&R and record executive who played a vital role in the discovery and eventual stardom of artists such as Lady Gaga, Far East Movement, Feist, and Disclosure. It's a must listen for anyone interested in the inner-workings of the music industry and the backstory behind the come-ups of some of the biggest pop artists of the last decade. In addition, Nocando and Jeff discuss Drake, Sam Smith, Blossom, and the art of flocking. Only on Shots Fired.
Episode 86: Martin Kierszenbaum (Chairman Of Cherrytree Records)
The Shots Fired squad return to the Cosmic Zoo fo…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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