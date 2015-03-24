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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 87: Aceyalone
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Episode 87: Aceyalone

In advance of his new album "Action," the legenda…
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In advance of his new album "Action," the legendary Aceyalone of Freestyle Fellowship came by Dash Studios to tape an episode of Shots Fired. (The interview begins at the 35:19 mark) The innercity griot touches on everything from the early days of LA hip-hop (Egyptian Lover, Mixmaster Spade) to the roots of The Good Life, Project Blowed and how Freestyle Fellowship formed. The conversation spans from his personal views on art, media misperceptions, dealing with major labels, "The Book of Human Language," and his evolution over the last two decades. You don't want to miss this one. In addition, Nocando and Jeff talk "To Pimp a Butterfly." Pre-order Aceyalone & Bionik's "Action" here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/action/id972391757 Follow Aceyalone on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aceyalone

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