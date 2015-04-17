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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 88: Hodgy Beats
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Episode 88: Hodgy Beats

With the release of his "Dena Tape 2," Hodgy Beat…
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With the release of his "Dena Tape 2," Hodgy Beats comes through Dash Studios to talk to Shots Fired about growing up in Pasadena, parenthood, Odd Future, his new music, and his anti-marriage stance. (Interview starts at the 17:40 mark) In addition, Nocando and Jeff talk about whipped coffee beverages, drugs, Big Sean, and comics. Note: Nocando couldn't make the interview w/ Hodgy Beats, so Paul Thompson was the guest co-host. Download Hodgy Beats' "Dena Tape 2:" http://www.datpiff.com/Hodgy-Beats-Dena-Tape-2-mixtape.686957.html Follow Hodgy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/niggurache

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