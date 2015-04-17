Episode 88: Hodgy Beats

With the release of his "Dena Tape 2," Hodgy Beats comes through Dash Studios to talk to Shots Fired about growing up in Pasadena, parenthood, Odd Future, his new music, and his anti-marriage stance. (Interview starts at the 17:40 mark) In addition, Nocando and Jeff talk about whipped coffee beverages, drugs, Big Sean, and comics. Note: Nocando couldn't make the interview w/ Hodgy Beats, so Paul Thompson was the guest co-host. Download Hodgy Beats' "Dena Tape 2:" http://www.datpiff.com/Hodgy-Beats-Dena-Tape-2-mixtape.686957.html Follow Hodgy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/niggurache
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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