POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 89: Scroobius Pip
0:00
-1:26:19

Episode 89: Scroobius Pip

Last Fall, Scroobius Pip traveled from Essex to L…
POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

Last Fall, Scroobius Pip traveled from Essex to LA to record his new album and pay a visit to Shots Fired. The British rapper and poet talks about his roots in punk, spoken word, going from the HMV to being one of the UK's big rappers, British hip-hop, major labels versus indies and miscellaneous cultural differences. (Interview starts at the 20:18 mark) In addition, Nocando and Jeff talk about scurvy, jazz, and old Scandinavian folk songs. The usual. Subscribe to Scroobius Pip's Distractions Pieces Podcast here: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/distraction-pieces-podcast/id929136539 Follow him on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Scroobiuspipyo

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture