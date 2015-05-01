Episode 89: Scroobius Pip

Last Fall, Scroobius Pip traveled from Essex to LA to record his new album and pay a visit to Shots Fired. The British rapper and poet talks about his roots in punk, spoken word, going from the HMV to being one of the UK's big rappers, British hip-hop, major labels versus indies and miscellaneous cultural differences. (Interview starts at the 20:18 mark) In addition, Nocando and Jeff talk about scurvy, jazz, and old Scandinavian folk songs. The usual. Subscribe to Scroobius Pip's Distractions Pieces Podcast here: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/distraction-pieces-podcast/id929136539 Follow him on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Scroobiuspipyo
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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