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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 90: G-Eazy
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Episode 90: G-Eazy

After taking a break to track down Octogenarian p…
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After taking a break to track down Octogenarian poets and burn down stages, the Shots Fired duo are back in Dash Studios with their guest, Oakland rap star, G-Eazy. They talk about his roots selling mixtapes in the Bay, the early days of the Hyphy movement, the legend of Mac Dre, and the many times he tried to explain Bay Area rap to confused Southerners during his college days in New Orleans. G-Eazy also charts his rise from hawking mixtapes on Telegraph to selling out tours across America. (Interview starts at the 23:40 mark) In addition, Nocando and Jeff talk about the pros and cons of growing Afros, Jared Leto playing the Joker, and why the most important rule of parenthood is making sure that your kids don't snitch.

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