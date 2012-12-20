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Falling Off Ft. Paul Iannacchino, the director of "Adult Rappers"
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Falling Off Ft. Paul Iannacchino, the director of "Adult Rappers"

Paul Iannacchino, the director of "Adult Rappers,…
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Paul Iannacchino, the director of "Adult Rappers," who is also one of the founding members of rap group Hangar 18 (under the name DJ paWL) joins MC Nocando and Jeff Weiss this week to discuss why rappers fall off. They talk about which rappers they think have fallen off, the issue with branding, and which rappers have stayed relevant over time. DJ paWL also tells us how he got the idea to create his documentary “Adult Rappers,” what his definition of an adult rapper is, and why Hip-Hop is a genre that doesn’t age well.

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