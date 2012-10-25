Fanute The Coupe ft. The Gaslamp Killer

Welcome to the first episode of SHOTS FIRED, a weekly look into what’s good, what’s bad, and what’s weird in the world of hip-hop, hosted by music journalist Jeff Weiss and underground hip-hop star MC Nocando. Today the duo explore the meaning of the word “Fanute” coined by French Montana, talk about the history of Swag Dracula, and discuss the possibility of Nas using ghostwriters. Underground DJ (and co-founder of L.A. hip-hop mainstay The Low End Theory) the Gaslamp Killer drops by to tell us how he met Gonjasufi, describes getting his life together after hitting rock bottom, and plays some tracks off his latest album “Breakthrough.”
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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