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Shots Fired Podcast
Four Thousand And Eighty Ft. Dan Weisman (Elitaste) and Leeor Brown (Friends of Friends)
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Four Thousand And Eighty Ft. Dan Weisman (Elitaste) and Leeor Brown (Friends of Friends)

Dan Weisman (Elitaste Inc. and former manager of …
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Dan Weisman (Elitaste Inc. and former manager of Wale & Mike Posner) and Leeor Brown (FoF Music and manager of Salva & Shlohmo) join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to talk about the record industry. The guys discuss why it takes time for certain artists to gain a following, why having copycats is good promotion, and the ways the internet has drastically changed the music industry. Dan tells us how he started to work with Wale, Leeor tells about his first time meeting Salva, and they both explain why it’s harder today to get up on artists early. Plus, Nocando & Jeff talk about the music of Ronaiah Tuiasosopo.

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