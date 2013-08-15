On this week’s episode of Shots Fired, Jeff & Nocando discuss good/bad new music from Yung Lean, Spark Master Tape, Forest Swords, Drake, and Breezy Lovejoy. Plus, Jeff tells us about his recent experience at a Phish concert, he has a mini ep of Analyze Phish with Nocando, and they both show some love to the late George Duke. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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