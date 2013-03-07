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Gorillas in the Mist: Bonobo
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Gorillas in the Mist: Bonobo

British musician/producer/DJ Bonobo aka Simon Gre…
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British musician/producer/DJ Bonobo aka Simon Green joins MC Nocando and Jeff Weiss to talk about the electronic music scenes in the UK, how Hip-Hop was his introduction into exploring other genres of music, and learning how to operate a dance floor by playing a bunch of shows in a jazz room in Brighton. Bonobo also tells us why he chose to name himself Bonobo, the birthplace of the original dub-step, and plays a couple tracks from his upcoming album “The North Borders.” Plus, Jeff gives us a quick lesson on moon rocks.

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