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Shots Fired Podcast
Live From The Cosmic Zoo w/ IAMSU!
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-1:16:09

Live From The Cosmic Zoo w/ IAMSU!

Richmond, California rapper and producer Iamsu! j…
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Richmond, California rapper and producer Iamsu! joins MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to talk about the Bay area. They’ll talk about the history of Bay area rap, how Mac Dre changed everything for the Bay, and why you can’t hate on Lil B. Iamsu! also tells us which producers influenced him, how the Bay is coming back, and plays a track from his mixtape “$uzy 6 $peed.” Plus, the guys find out that Chris Brown made a “Shots Fired” song, take a listen to Ray J’s Kanye West diss, and are baffled by LL Cool J’s verse on Brad Paisley’s “Accidental Racist.”

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