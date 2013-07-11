Magna Carta...Holy Shots Fired!

Jeff & Nocando reflect on Jay-Z’s career as they take a look at his latest album, “Magna Carta...Holy Grail” on this week’s Shots Fired! They’ll discuss his early Hawaiian Sophie days with Jaz-O all the way to his grown-up record that samples the likes of Gonjasufi, Adrian Younge, and Nirvana that is the Holy Grail. Plus, they tell us about their 4th of July weekend and Nocando explains why he’s never done molly. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, and keep firing shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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