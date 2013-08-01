Marci Beaucoup: Roc Marciano

Long Island bred rapper/producer Roc Marciano joins Jeff & Nocando to talk about growing up in Hempstead, when he started recording music, what he learned from working with Pete Rock, his collaborations with Busta Rhymes, Q-Tip, and GZA, and producing his entire upcoming album “Marci Beaucoup.” Plus, they discuss the Death Row incident at the 1995 Source Awards and its aftermath. Be sure to get yourself a copy of Jeff’s book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com, and keep firing shots by calling us at (424) 216-6230!
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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