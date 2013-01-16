POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
Shots Fired Podcast
Mazel Tov, My N**a Ft. Yo! Is This Racist's Andrew Ti
0:00
-1:19:02

Mazel Tov, My N**a Ft. Yo! Is This Racist's Andrew Ti

Fellow Earwolf podcaster Andrew Ti joins MC Nocan…
POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

Fellow Earwolf podcaster Andrew Ti joins MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to talk about racial issues in Hip-Hop. The guys discuss rappers of other races using the n-word, who can rap about what, and the idea of a post-racial America. They also look at Ice Cube’s “Black Korea,” Blood of Abraham’s “Niggaz & Jewz,” Professor Griff’s departure from Public Enemy after making anti-Semitic remarks, Action Bronson’s “Growin Up,” and ScHoolboy Q’s performance of “Blessed” at the Pitchfork Music Festival. L’Chaim!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture