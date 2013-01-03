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Post Based Ft. Speak & Westside Ty
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Post Based Ft. Speak & Westside Ty

LA based rapper Speak, Westside Ty, and Young Cor…
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LA based rapper Speak, Westside Ty, and Young Corey join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss today for a very rare discussion about the Based God himself, Lil B. The guys talk about how he has influenced a number of rappers including Soulja Boy, Riff Raff, SpaceGhostPurrp, Kreayshawn, Odd Future, and Trinidad Jame$. Plus, they talk about why it’s hard to hate on Lil B, give their definitions of based & based freestyles, and explain what the task force & bitch mob are. TYBG.

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