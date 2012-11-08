On this week’s episode of Shots Fired, Jeff Weiss & MC Nocando discuss the phenomenon of ratchet. The duo talk about the many definitions of ratchet, Lil Boosie’s connection to the origin of ratchet, and countdown the Top 10 Greatest Ratchet Rappers of All Time. Plus, Jeff tells us his most ratchet story from his time covering Boosie’s murder trial in Baton Rogue. Free Boosie.
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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