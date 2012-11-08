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Shots Fired Podcast
Ratchet
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Ratchet

On this week’s episode of Shots Fired, Jeff Weiss…
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On this week’s episode of Shots Fired, Jeff Weiss & MC Nocando discuss the phenomenon of ratchet. The duo talk about the many definitions of ratchet, Lil Boosie’s connection to the origin of ratchet, and countdown the Top 10 Greatest Ratchet Rappers of All Time. Plus, Jeff tells us his most ratchet story from his time covering Boosie’s murder trial in Baton Rogue. Free Boosie.

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